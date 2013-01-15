EU parliament chief shows prickly temper

European Parliament head Martin Schulz has accused EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton of "disrespect" over an agenda problem.

Speaking at the opening of the session in Strasbourg on Monday (14 January), he said: "Let me make the following remark - in no national parliament in the world would it be thinkable for a member of the government not to attend when summoned."

He added: "I'm afraid no member of the [European] Commission, no member of the [EU] Council, no high rep...