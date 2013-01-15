Ad
euobserver
Schulz prompted laughter from MEPs when the rulebook proved him wrong (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU parliament chief shows prickly temper

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Parliament head Martin Schulz has accused EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton of "disrespect" over an agenda problem.

Speaking at the opening of the session in Strasbourg on Monday (14 January), he said: "Let me make the following remark - in no national parliament in the world would it be thinkable for a member of the government not to attend when summoned."

He added: "I'm afraid no member of the [European] Commission, no member of the [EU] Council, no high rep...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

