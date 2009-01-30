EU wary of US protectionism threat

The EU is watching closely to see whether a "Buy American" provision relating to steel will make it into the final version of the US stimulus plan bill to be signed by Barack Obama, fearing it will affect European exports.

The provision forcing contractors to use only US-made steel in development projects funded by the proposed $825 billion (€630 billion) stimulus plan is contained in a version approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday (28 January). The Senate is currently d...