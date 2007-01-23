Commission rift prompts delay on green car regulation

Painful internal divisions within the European Commission have prompted its president Jose Manuel Barroso to postpone an important decision aimed at making cars greener.

A spokeswoman for Mr Barroso on Tuesday (23 January) confirmed that the college of commissioners failed to agree on a decision - supposed to be formally taken on Wednesday - on proposals to force car manufacturers to cut CO2 emissions.

"The president of the commission has decided to postpone the cars package," s...