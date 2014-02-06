Air passengers to get more rights under EU bill

Air passengers could receive up to €600 in compensation for delayed flights under new draft rules backed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (5 February).
“It's a David vs. Goliath story, as only 2 percent of passengers actually get compensation after filing a complaint against an airline,” said Luxembourg centre-right MEP Georges Bach, the parliament’s lead negotiator on the file.
The draft rules, initially proposed by the European Commission and then strengthened by the parliamen...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
