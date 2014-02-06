Ad
'It's a David vs. Goliath story, as only 2 percent of passengers actually get compensation' (Photo: *tamara*)

Air passengers to get more rights under EU bill

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Air passengers could receive up to €600 in compensation for delayed flights under new draft rules backed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (5 February).

“It's a David vs. Goliath story, as only 2 percent of passengers actually get compensation after filing a complaint against an airline,” said Luxembourg centre-right MEP Georges Bach, the parliament’s lead negotiator on the file.

The draft rules, initially proposed by the European Commission and then strengthened by the parliamen...

