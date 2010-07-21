Commission plugs nuclear fusion funding hole with EU research cash

An international project aimed at creating nuclear fusion energy that has met with runaway construction costs will receive a fresh injection of cash from the EU, with the European Commission diverting millions in research monies and other EU spending to plug the funding hole.
The cost of building the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (Iter), a magnetic confinement fusion research project located in Cadarache, France, that is intended to provide a bridge between the lab an...
