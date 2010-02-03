EU states miss services directive deadline

Only one third of EU member states have successfully implemented the EU's services directive, despite the passing of a 28 December 2009 deadline.

This was the main finding of a report published by Eurochambres, an organisation representing EU chambers of commerce, on Tuesday (2 February), with the body now calling on the European Commission to ramp up pressure on national governments.

"Disappointingly, a number of member states clearly did not consider this directive's implementa...