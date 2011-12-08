Ad
euobserver
Germany does not want the future fund to run in parallel with the current one (Photo: Stephanie Jones)

EU to channel €150bn to IMF for its own rescue

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop and Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU leaders are discussing an increase of Europe's contribution to the International Monetary Fund by €150 billion, which in turn could be used to rescue troubled euro-countries.

Central banks in the 17 states of the eurozone may increase their contribution to the IMF by a total of €150 billion, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels under condition of anonymity. Another €50 billion may come from other non-eurozone countries, the source added.

Half the sum would go to trou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU looking to new €940bn bail-out fund
Slovakia poses increasing threat to EU bail-out fund
Germany does not want the future fund to run in parallel with the current one (Photo: Stephanie Jones)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections