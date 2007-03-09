Ad
euobserver
Nuclear reactor: will EU leaders give a strong endorsement of nuclear energy today? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nuclear doublespeak could save EU energy deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Deliberate ambiguity in the German EU presidency's latest ideas on whether nuclear energy should form part of EU renewable energy targets could see chancellor Angela Merkel nail the outstanding part of Europe's new energy action plan at the EU summit in Brussels on Friday (9 March).

Berlin is keen to get EU states to sign up to a "binding" target of making renewable energy 20 percent of the EU's overall energy mix by 2020, while letting less technologically advanced states, such as Pola...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

