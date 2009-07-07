Euro nations divided over single IMF seat

Finance ministers from the 16-country eurozone remain divided on whether the currency area should hold a single seat at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Luxembourg's prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the monthly eurogroup meetings due to his double-hatted role as the country's finance minister, said he supported the move towards one seat on the international financial institution.

European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs, Joaquin Almunia, also s...