EU 10-year transport plan lacks green content

The European Commission's new 10-year vision for transport policy contains almost no climate change-related measures, disappointing Brussels' own environment department officials who worry that while Europe has met with successes in reducing emissions from the energy and manufacturing sectors, soaring emissions from transport have wiped out those gains.
The commission communication, which aims to set the bloc's transport agenda from 2010 to 2020, is to be published Wednesday (17 June)....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here