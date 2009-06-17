Ad
Rail passenger comfort is emphasised, but not a 'doubling or tripling' of railway capacity as the environment department would like (Photo: EUobserver)

EU 10-year transport plan lacks green content

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission's new 10-year vision for transport policy contains almost no climate change-related measures, disappointing Brussels' own environment department officials who worry that while Europe has met with successes in reducing emissions from the energy and manufacturing sectors, soaring emissions from transport have wiped out those gains.

The commission communication, which aims to set the bloc's transport agenda from 2010 to 2020, is to be published Wednesday (17 June)....

Green Economy
