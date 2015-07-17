Germany approves talks on new Greek bailout

The German parliament Friday (17 July) gave the government a mandate to negotiate a new Greek bailout, with the majority of No votes coming from left-wing deputies.

A total of 439 MPs voted Yes to the agreement reached at a euro summit Monday morning (13 July) while 119 voted against, including 60 from the centre-right governing CDU/CSU.

The rest of those voting against including 63 leftist deputies and six from other factions. Forty MPs abstained.



In February, 542 MPs had vo...