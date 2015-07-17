Ad
euobserver
Merkel said Germany is committed to ensure that Greece can remain in the eurozone (Photo: Bundeskanzlerei)

Germany approves talks on new Greek bailout

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The German parliament Friday (17 July) gave the government a mandate to negotiate a new Greek bailout, with the majority of No votes coming from left-wing deputies.

A total of 439 MPs voted Yes to the agreement reached at a euro summit Monday morning (13 July) while 119 voted against, including 60 from the centre-right governing CDU/CSU.

The rest of those voting against including 63 leftist deputies and six from other factions. Forty MPs abstained.\n \nIn February, 542 MPs had vo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Lagarde: No IMF in Greek bailout without debt relief
Greek MPs pass bailout austerity laws
German MPs vote on Greece amid misgivings
Merkel said Germany is committed to ensure that Greece can remain in the eurozone (Photo: Bundeskanzlerei)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections