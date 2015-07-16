UK to accept Greek short-term loan

The UK will not oppose a €7 billion emergency loan for Greece following a deal with the European Commission that interweaves the EU’s two major political headaches: Grexit and Brexit.

Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will back the use of the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) to provide short-term cash for Greece, according to British media.

In exchange, the Commission will make sure that Britain's money will not be exposed in case of a Greek def...