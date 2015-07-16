Ad
euobserver
Juncker (l) gave Cameron (r) guarantees over future EU reforms (Photo: Consillium)

UK to accept Greek short-term loan

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The UK will not oppose a €7 billion emergency loan for Greece following a deal with the European Commission that interweaves the EU’s two major political headaches: Grexit and Brexit.

Britain's chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will back the use of the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) to provide short-term cash for Greece, according to British media.

In exchange, the Commission will make sure that Britain's money will not be exposed in case of a Greek def...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greek MPs pass bailout austerity laws
UK to block Greece short-term funding solution
EU commission proposes controversial short-term funding for Greece
Juncker (l) gave Cameron (r) guarantees over future EU reforms (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections