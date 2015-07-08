EU dilemma: more milk or clean air

Julie Girling, who is steering an air pollution bill through the European Parliament, was amazed when she first saw how many underground car parks Brussels has.

“You walk down the street in Brussels and you can be knocked over by people coming out of underground car parks. I'm not joking, you have to be very careful”, the centre-right British MEP recently told this website in an interview.

A plethora of car parks works as an incentive for people to drive to work, contributing to a...