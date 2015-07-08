Ad
euobserver
Smog in Brussels (Photo: Hannes De Geest)

Interview

EU dilemma: more milk or clean air

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Julie Girling, who is steering an air pollution bill through the European Parliament, was amazed when she first saw how many underground car parks Brussels has.

“You walk down the street in Brussels and you can be knocked over by people coming out of underground car parks. I'm not joking, you have to be very careful”, the centre-right British MEP recently told this website in an interview.

A plethora of car parks works as an incentive for people to drive to work, contributing to a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInterview

Related articles

Brussels restricts cars, but 'not enough'
Courts can order EU governments to do more for clean air
Scrapping of environmental plans 'alarming'
France, UK trying to weaken EU air pollution law
Smog in Brussels (Photo: Hannes De Geest)

Tags

Green EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections