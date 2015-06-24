Merkel's legacy mentality bodes well for Greek deal

The Greek bailout story has mainly unfolded in Brussels and in Athens, with officials, ministers and leaders going back and forth, but everyone knows that a big part of the solution lies in Berlin.

First, because nothing could be agreed against the will of the German government, the EU’s paymaster. And second, because the Bundestag will have to vote to validate any deal.

In the German capital, the ups and downs of the negotiation process have caused irritation, but little real con...