Hollande (l): Elysee already feared a Greek euro exit in 2012 (Photo: Présidence de la République)

WikiLeaks: US spied on French presidents

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Whistleblower website WikiLeaks says the US has been spying on the highest levels of the French political establishment since at least 2006.

In revelations it calls Espionage Elysee, it published on Tuesday (23 June) extracts from five US intercepts of former French leaders Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy and from the current president, Francois Hollande.

A Hollande intercept, dated 22 May 2012 and tagged “top secret”, says Ho...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

