Greece's creditors differ on bailout details

Eurozone finance ministers are due to meet Wednesday evening (24 June) to try and reach a deal on Greece’s bailout but the creditors themselves are divided and there are worries about final parliamentary approval

The creditor institutions - the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Central Bank (ECB) - are assessing a Greek proposal sent on Sunday (21 June) and discussing detailed figures and specific measures with Greek experts.

But last minute cracks have ap...