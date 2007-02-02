Ad
euobserver
EU states are hesitating to commit to a 20 percent share of renewables in the EU's energy mix (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU states losing appetite for big energy commitments

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

With only two weeks to go before an energy meeting, to be held by EU economy ministers (14-15 February), member states are losing their appetite to abide by targets tabled in the European Commission's energy package last month.

Brussels' push for renewable energy to yield 20 percent of EU consumption and for biofuels to account for a minimum 10 percent of EU transport fuel consumption by 2020, is being challenged by several EU capitals that prefer to drop the word "binding" in it.

Green Economy
euobserver

