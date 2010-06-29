EU privacy rules changing US companies

EU data privacy rules are shaping a change of attitude in American companies when dealing with information collected from their customers, but the US is still far from considering data protection as a basic human right.
Whoever bought a book online or opened an email account with Google has already experienced it: tailor-made advertising landing in their inbox, based on a personal profile created by the company.
The term "behavioural advertising" is a commonplace in marketing str...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here