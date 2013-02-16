Lawmakers aim to bridge gap on bank capital regime

EU lawmakers are hoping to resolve their differences on legislation toughening bank capital rules to prevent a repeat of the 2007-9 financial crisis.

MEPs will hold their next trialogue negotiations with the Irish presidency on Tuesday (February 19) in a bid to secure agreement on the Capital Requirements directive (CRD IV).

The legislation, which establishes the minimum levels of core capital held on the balance sheets of European banks, tackles what many regard as the core of t...