Yum yum yum: some 'beef' lasagna is 100 percent horsemeat (Photo: Dalboz17)

EU horsemeat affair prompts DNA testing

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is urging member states to intensify DNA tests on meat products to see how much horsemeat there is in EU "beef."

“The tests will be on DNA in meat products in all member states,” health commissioner Tonio Borg told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (13 February).

He said EU countries should intensify tests in an initial 30-day period starting in March as part of a bigger, three-month-long programme.

Overall, member states are to test 2,500 samples...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Yum yum yum: some 'beef' lasagna is 100 percent horsemeat (Photo: Dalboz17)

