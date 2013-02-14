EU horsemeat affair prompts DNA testing

The European Commission is urging member states to intensify DNA tests on meat products to see how much horsemeat there is in EU "beef."
“The tests will be on DNA in meat products in all member states,” health commissioner Tonio Borg told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (13 February).
He said EU countries should intensify tests in an initial 30-day period starting in March as part of a bigger, three-month-long programme.
Overall, member states are to test 2,500 samples...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.