Ad
euobserver
EU foreign ministers have a heavy agenda at their meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Council)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU foreign policy will be under the spotlight this week, with discussions taking place on the EU's role in Gaza, and on EU relations with Russia and Ukraine in the aftermath of the gas dispute.

The week has already kicked off with an extraordinary meeting in Brussels on Sunday night aimed at contributing to a solution to the Gaza conflict.

EU Foreign Ministers meeting their counterparts from Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, and the Palestinian National Authority discussed the current situa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
EU foreign ministers have a heavy agenda at their meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections