EU urges world leaders to keep cash flowing for now

European Union leaders have agreed that their message for the G20 meeting next week is that the global economic recovery is still too fragile to begin a roll-back of economic stimulus packages.
However, they believe that the turnaround does suggest that now is the time to begin drafting plans for a withdrawal of government support.
"The G20 should reaffirm its determination to continue implementing coordinated policy measures in order to develop the basis for sustainable growth an...
