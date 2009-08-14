Icelanders protest bank repayment package

The bank-crisss in Iceland land last autumn has cast long shadows. Almost one year after Iceland's banks collapsed, the affair threatens to unseat the government and kick the country's EU bid into the long grass.

Over 3,000 Icelanders demonstrated outside parliament, the Althingi, on Thursday (13 August) against a proposal to compensate clients of the online Icesave bank for money lost when it went bust last year.

Icesave was Landsbanki's online savings unit in the UK and the Neth...