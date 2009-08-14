Icelanders protest bank repayment package

The bank-crisss in Iceland land last autumn has cast long shadows. Almost one year after Iceland's banks collapsed, the affair threatens to unseat the government and kick the country's EU bid into the long grass.
Over 3,000 Icelanders demonstrated outside parliament, the Althingi, on Thursday (13 August) against a proposal to compensate clients of the online Icesave bank for money lost when it went bust last year.
Icesave was Landsbanki's online savings unit in the UK and the Neth...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.