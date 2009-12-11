UK, France want fifth of third world climate cash for forests

Britain and France want a fifth of the climate cash rich countries plan to give to the developing world to be exclusively devoted to stopping deforestation.
The EU on Thursday committed to an offer of around €7 billion for so-called fast-start climate financing - monies to cover the needs of third world countries in tackling climate change and limiting their carbon emissions growth for the next three years before any new global climate regime is in place after the Kyoto Protocol expires...
