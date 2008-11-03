Ad
euobserver
Dutch Prime Minister Balkenende will not be attending the G20 summit, but the Hague has still set out what it hopes to see achieved at the meeting. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Netherlands want IMF transformed into global financial supervisor

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Setting out their stall ahead of the upcoming emergency meeting of the G20 group of nations that is to focus on a global solution to the ongoing financial crisis, the Netherlands has called for the reconstruction of the International Monetary Fund into a new 'Global Financial Stability Organisation'.

Dutch Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenede and his finance minister, Wouter Bos, want the IMF to be given considerable new powers of oversight over national financial supervisors.

The N...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Dutch Prime Minister Balkenende will not be attending the G20 summit, but the Hague has still set out what it hopes to see achieved at the meeting. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections