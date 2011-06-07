Ad
euobserver
Vienna state opera (Photo: Wikipedia/Thomas Binderhofer)

Greek solution looks to eastern rescue plan from 2009

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Brussels is looking to deliver a rescue option to Greece similar to the 2009 solution to the eastern European banking crisis that followed the wider global economic downturn, it was revealed on Monday.

The European Union's top economy official, commissioner Olli Rehn, told the European Parliament that the EU and IMF are working on a plan akin to what he called the "Vienna initiative".

"We are working on a Vienna-style initiative so banks and financial institutions would maintain ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Vienna state opera (Photo: Wikipedia/Thomas Binderhofer)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections