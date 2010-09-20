Ad
euobserver
Frequencies currently used by TV broadcasters could bring internet to new areas, the commission says (Photo: Bombardier)

Brussels keen to get 'everyone online'

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

The European Commission has said it wants EU member states to make more radio frequencies available for wireless broadband services from 2013 in a move that could bring the Internet to sparsely populated areas.

"No one doubts that Europe will be better off when we get everyone online," digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes told journalists during a press conference on Monday (20 September).

Under the proposal, TV boadcasters which in future switch from analogue to digital will ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Frequencies currently used by TV broadcasters could bring internet to new areas, the commission says (Photo: Bombardier)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections