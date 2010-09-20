Brussels keen to get 'everyone online'

The European Commission has said it wants EU member states to make more radio frequencies available for wireless broadband services from 2013 in a move that could bring the Internet to sparsely populated areas.

"No one doubts that Europe will be better off when we get everyone online," digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes told journalists during a press conference on Monday (20 September).

Under the proposal, TV boadcasters which in future switch from analogue to digital will ...