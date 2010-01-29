Zapatero says euro area is stable

Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has come out in defence of the euro area, as rising levels of government debt, and in particular Greece's deficit crisis, have led to increasing questions over the stability of the 16-member zone.

"Nobody is going to be leaving the euro," said the Spanish leader, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday (28 January).

