Ad
euobserver
A testing laboratory at the Joint Research Centre's site in Italy (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Experts question EU decision to sit on emissions test results

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Experts on car emissions testing cannot understand why the European Commission has not shared controversial test results on Audi and Citroen cars, with relevant national authorities, after four months.

The commission said the results, dated for August, are not yet "solid enough" and that it needs time to validate the "preliminary results."

“What is there to validate? If it's tested, it's tested,” one source with expert knowledge of emissions testing, who could not be named, told E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

On-road emissions tests: How EU failed to change to the fast lane
EU science director: My reshuffle during Dieselgate was ill-timed
EU finds suspiciously high emissions in Citroen, Audi
Dieselgate witness contradicts EU commission on test evidence
A testing laboratory at the Joint Research Centre's site in Italy (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections