Experts question EU decision to sit on emissions test results

Experts on car emissions testing cannot understand why the European Commission has not shared controversial test results on Audi and Citroen cars, with relevant national authorities, after four months.

The commission said the results, dated for August, are not yet "solid enough" and that it needs time to validate the "preliminary results."

“What is there to validate? If it's tested, it's tested,” one source with expert knowledge of emissions testing, who could not be named, told E...