Rehn warns Finland against a Portuguese 'Lehman'

EU economy chief Olli Rehn on Tuesday (10 May) warned Finnish political parties to back the EU-IMF bail-out package arranged for Portugal, comparing the situation to that ahead of the collapse of financial services giant Lehman Brothers in the United States in 2008, the catalyst for the global economic crisis.

"The decision on the EU-IMF programme for Portugal requires unanimity amongst all member states. Every member state counts," he said at a press conference in the European Parliame...