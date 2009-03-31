Ad
euobserver
25 million further job loses are expected by 2010 in the OECD area according to a report out Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

Wave of economic bad news hits Europe

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

A wave of economic bad news buffeted Europe on Monday (30 March), with European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet saying he expected falling growth in each quarter of 2009.

"Latest information suggests economic activity has deteriorated further in the first quarter of 2009. Looking ahead, we expect demand to remain very weak throughout 2009, both at the global level and in the euro area," Mr Trichet told MEPs in Brussels.

A gradual recovery is now not predicted before 2...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
25 million further job loses are expected by 2010 in the OECD area according to a report out Tuesday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections