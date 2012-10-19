Ad
The deal is a mere re-affirming of an earlier agreement reached in June (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU bank supervision to come to life next year

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders in the early hours of Friday (19 October) agreed that a eurozone banking supervisor should come into life next year, opening the way for troubled banks to access bailout money directly.

The deal is little more than a reaffirmation of an earlier agreement reached in June.

The EU countries set an "objective" of drafting a legal blueprint for the new structure, which is to be embedded in the European central Bank (ECB), by 1 January 2013 and of launching the body "in the ...

