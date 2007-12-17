Ad
euobserver
CO2 emissions from road transport increased by 26 percent between 1994 and 2004 (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels faces criticism over car emissions plan

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Brussels is set to receive strong criticism from both industry and green groups for its controversial plans to limit carbon dioxide emissions from new cars from 2012.

Car manufacturers say the plans, which are still being fine-tuned before their highly anticipated publication on Wednesday (19 December), will damage them while green campaigners accuse the European Commission of having given into the automobile industry.

"It is not good for the environment, nor for the industry", L...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
CO2 emissions from road transport increased by 26 percent between 1994 and 2004 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections