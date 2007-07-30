Ad
Gordon Brown says the UK has secured essential opt-outs from the EU treaty (Photo: EUobserver)

UK conservatives mull private poll on EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

The question of how a new EU treaty should be ratified continues to be a source of political tension in the UK, with some opposition Conservatives indicating they want a privately-funded referendum on the document.

According to a report by the Press Association, shadow foreign secretary William Hague has said a private poll could be "a good idea."

However Mr Hague also said it could not be a substitute for an official poll held by the government.

His comments come as senior ...

