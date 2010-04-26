Germany underlines its European credentials in Greek bail-out debate

The German government sought to uphold its European credentials on Monday (26 April), insisting that Berlin is committed to the preservation of eurozone stability.
At the same time however, Chancellor Angela Merkel and German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble were at pains to stress that any bilateral support for debt-ridden Greece would be made dependent on Athens outlining further austerity measures for the years to come.
"We need a positive development in Greece together with...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here