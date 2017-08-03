EU cautious with German diesel plan

The European Commission has taken a wait-and-see approach after the German car industry pledged to make diesel cars less polluting.

On Wednesday, at a meeting with politicians in Berlin, BMW, Daimler, Opel and Volkswagen agreed to recall 5.3 million cars to update their software, in order to reduce the emissions of toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx).

The number of cars includes some 2.5 million vehicles already called back by Volkswagen after it was reveal that the company had equipped i...