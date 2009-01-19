Economic upturn by mid-2009, report says

EU growth is set to contract by 1.8 percent in 2009 before recovering slightly to 0.5 percent in 2010 according to the commission's interim forecast released Monday (19 January).

However economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, said in a press conference that measures taken by member states and EU institutions would result in an upturn in the economy from the middle of this year.

"The measures to stabilise the financial market, the easing of monetary policies ...