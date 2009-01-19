Ad
euobserver
The worst is yet to come, the report said (Photo: European Commission)

Economic upturn by mid-2009, report says

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU growth is set to contract by 1.8 percent in 2009 before recovering slightly to 0.5 percent in 2010 according to the commission's interim forecast released Monday (19 January).

However economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, said in a press conference that measures taken by member states and EU institutions would result in an upturn in the economy from the middle of this year.

"The measures to stabilise the financial market, the easing of monetary policies ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The worst is yet to come, the report said (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections