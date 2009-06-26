Ad
Luxembourg has repeatedly been criticised for its bank secrecy rules (Photo: EUobserver)

EU takes Luxembourg to court over tax haven concerns

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Commission said on Thursday (25 June) it was taking Luxembourg to court over concerns the Grand Duchy is breaching EU rules on savings revenues and using a so-called non-domiciled status for tax avoidance.

The commission is accusing Luxembourg of using the status in order to get around the EU Savings Tax Directive on savings interest payments.

Under the EU directive, member states must exchange information on non-resident savings revenues. Those countries who have not...

