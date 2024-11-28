Ad
euobserver
Even if Trump increases tariffs on EU goods by 20 percent, this would still only reduce EU trade by 2.2 percent.  (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Trump tariffs would barely affect EU trade, researchers say

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has EU policymakers worried. 

One of those worries is trade: Trump has vowed to impose a 60 percent tariff on imports from China, 25 percent on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on the rest of the world, including the EU.

H...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU faces trade war and climate crisis under Trump 2.0
EU officials talk up deal to end China electric car tariffs
Even if Trump increases tariffs on EU goods by 20 percent, this would still only reduce EU trade by 2.2 percent.  (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections