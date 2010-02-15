Iceland to hold fresh talks with Netherlands, UK

Iceland is to hold talks with the Netherlands and the UK over the ongoing Icesave dispute between the three countries.

The North Atlantic nation's finance minister, Steingrimur Sigfusson, made the announcement while speaking to Icelandic public radio.

The discussions will remain at the informal level. Official negotiations between the parties, desired by Reykjavik, have yet to be agreed.

The talks on Monday instead will allow for an exploratory exchange of information on a ...