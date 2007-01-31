Merkel backs car lobby against EU emissions law

German chancellor Angela Merkel has joined the critics of a European Commission plan to limit cars' average CO2 emissions, saying that different models should have different limits.
The commission proposal was supposed to be presented last week but has been postponed due to the difference of opinion between the EU commissioners.
The commission president Jose Manuel Barroso together with the environment commissioner believes legislation is needed to make car makers move on cutting ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here