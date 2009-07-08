EU top court slaps fine on Greece for illegal state aid

The EU's top court has ruled Greece should pay extra fines worth €2 million for failing to recover illegal aid to the ailing Olympic Airlines, stressing that Athens had ignored the bloc's legal authorities for more than four years.

In a verdict announced on Tuesday (7 July), the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg stated that Greece did not claim back the remaining part of the country's €850 million subsidy to the carrier, seen as illegal state aid under EU rules.

The court or...