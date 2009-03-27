Sarkozy threatens to renounce Andorra title

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has threatened to renounce his title of co-prince of Andorra if the tiny country does not change its secretive banking laws, a government minister confirmed on Thursday (26 March).

The Principality of Andorra, a miniscule territory squeezed between France and Spain in the Pyrenees, has been jointly ruled by the two countries since it was established centuries ago.

The French president and Spain's Bishop Joan Enric Vives Sicilia are the current co-p...