Ash grounds flights in eight European countries

In a warning that Iceland's Eyjafjallajökull volcano has not finished with Europe yet, flights were cancelled on Sunday in nine countries across the continent.

Though causing nowhere near the level of of disruption after the volcano first erupted, some 500 flights were grounded in Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

The grounding, which follows on from a powerful eruption on Thursday, pales in comparison to the 100,000 flights that w...