EU takes on Google with digital culture depository

The great paintings of Europe, the musical scores of the continent's finest composers and documents of profound historical importance - from the Magna Carta to Vermeer's Girl with the Pearl Earring and Baudelaire's "Les Fleurs du Mal" - are now digitally available, via the EU's vast Europeana project, to anyone in the world without ever having to visit the museum or library where the fragile original is held.

The multimillion-euro digital library backed by the 27-nation bloc is a...