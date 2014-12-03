France lowers deficit forecast, vows no new taxes

France's finance minister cut the country's deficit forecast for 2015 on Wednesday (3 November) adding that Paris will be well within the EU's 3 percent limit by 2017.
Michel Sapin told a press conference that he had revised France's expected deficit down to 4.1 percent from the 4.3 percent previously forecast, as a consequence of extra savings worth €3.6 billion announced by Sapin in October.
The extra money does not come from additional spending cuts but instead from lower inte...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
