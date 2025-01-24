Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will host the car industry's top brass next week to start a 'strategic dialogue' with the sector. (Photo: Unsplash)

Electric vehicle subsidies on agenda as talks open with EU car industry

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

A pan-European subsidy regime to promote the sale of electric cars is set to be one of the early agenda items when EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launches her ‘strategic dialogue’ w...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

