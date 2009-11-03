Credit shortage threatens EU economic recovery

Europe will enjoy a gradual – though unspectacular – economic recovery over the next two years, according to a new set of highly anticipated economic forecasts published by the European Commission on Tuesday (3 November).

But well over a year since EU citizens first awoke to newspapers containing the words "credit crunch," ongoing problems in the bloc's credit market continue to maintain a drag on the region's economy.

"The banking sector is still fragile and credit is stagnating...