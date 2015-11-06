Poles least worried about climate change

Polish citizens have become less concerned about climate change in the past five years, and are the least concerned, of the EU's six largest member states, that climate change will cause them personal harm, according to a survey by American think tank Pew, published on Thursday (5 November).
The researchers found that Europeans are more concerned about climate change than Americans and Chinese. The most concerned citizens are from Latin America and Africa.
Pew interviewed over 45,...
