Denmark's Rasmussen does not want his country to be left on the outside of the euro-pact (Photo: florriebassingbourn)

Denmark embraces euro-pact

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Denmark is to sign up to a pillar of the 'comprehensive solution' to the EU's debt crisis, the so-called euro-pact, despite not being a member of the eurozone. The move comes as EU ministers agreed to boost the firepower of a eurozone bail-out fund.

Copenhagen is sufficiently eager to get on board, that the Danish prime minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has signed guarantees assuring parties that some of the euro-pact's key features regarding retirement age hikes and EU intervention in ...

